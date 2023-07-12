To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Congress to cut budget of hypersonic programmes

12th July 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The USN requested $341 million in its FY2024 budget proposal for the first eight CPS rounds. (Photo: USN)

The House Appropriations Committee’s proposal would affect the US Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and the US Air Force’s Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) efforts.

Although the US has been trying to match Russian and Chinese hypersonic capabilities, the House Appropriations Committee recommended cuts and reductions in the budget of programmes in this domain.

The proposal would affect the US Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and the US Air Force’s (USAF) Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW).

The ARRW is the first USAF hypersonic weapon and is scheduled to be operational in the autumn of 2023. The bill report notes that, ‘while the committee strongly supports investments in hypersonics’, delays and test failures led lawmakers to recommend eliminating funding for this effort in FY2024

