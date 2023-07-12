US Congress to cut budget of hypersonic programmes
Although the US has been trying to match Russian and Chinese hypersonic capabilities, the House Appropriations Committee recommended cuts and reductions in the budget of programmes in this domain.
The proposal would affect the US Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and the US Air Force’s (USAF) Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW).
The ARRW is the first USAF hypersonic weapon and is scheduled to be operational in the autumn of 2023. The bill report notes that, ‘while the committee strongly supports investments in hypersonics’, delays and test failures led lawmakers to recommend eliminating funding for this effort in FY2024
