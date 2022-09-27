To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Raytheon and Northrop Grumman set out 'overmatch' blueprint for hypersonic cruise missile

Raytheon and Northrop Grumman set out 'overmatch' blueprint for hypersonic cruise missile

27th September 2022 - 14:58 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

Artist rendering of Raytheon's Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile. (Photo: Raytheon)

After jointly receiving a new hypersonic missile prototype contract, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman are confident the weapon can be developed and designed to provide USAF with overmatch capabilities.

Following joint selection by the USAF to design and develop a scramjet propulsion-based Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) prototype, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman plan on making the weapon capable of sustaining 'overmatch' against peer competitors such as China. 

The two manufacturers received funding worth $985 million for the prototyping effort on 22 September and are expected to deliver a missile offering 'operational utility' by FY2027, according to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. 

The new 54-month contract followed the USAF providing Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Boeing with separate 15-month Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE) preliminary design long-range hypersonic cruise missile contracts. 

Raytheon

