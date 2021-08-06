Next-Gen OPIR mission payload passes milestone

Izdelie 350 adds punch to Ka-52M
The latest missile for the Ka-52M helicopter is designed to deal with hardened targets such as concrete shelters and armoured vehicles, as well as mobile short-range air defence systems.
Northrop Grumman and Ball Aerospace have successfully completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) phase of the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) geosynchronous (GEO) mission payload programme.
Passing this milestone for the subsystems and payload ‘meets aggressive US Space Force and Lockheed Martin programme objectives to ensure national security posture stays ahead of emerging global threats’, Northrop Grumman noted in a 5 August statement.
With the flight design complete, the Northrop Grumman and Ball Aerospace team will manufacture, integrate, and test the flight mission payload scheduled for delivery to prime contractor Lockheed Martin in 2023.
As the successor to the Space Based Infrared System, Next-Gen OPIR will provide an improved, more resilient missile warning system to counter current and emerging threats.
In addition to developing a payload design for the Next-Gen GEO programme, Northrop Grumman was selected by the US Space Force to design and develop two polar-orbiting Next-Gen OPIR space vehicles.
Two new fighters and a heavy UAV, displayed in model form by MiG Corporation at the MAKS-2021 event in late July, are unlikely to progress beyond the drawing board.
AeroVironment has introduced its standardised Puma payload kits, to be delivered to USSOCOM later this year.
Netherlands F135 engine maintenance facility has been approved for initial depot capability.
AARGM-ER is scheduled to achieve IOC on USN Super Hornets in September 2023 — and Northrop Grumman also continues to work on the surface-launched AReS variant.
An FMS has been approved by the US State Department for F-16 support and equipment to be delivered to Greece.