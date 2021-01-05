Space Force awards Next-Gen OPIR contract

Save this for later

Next-Gen OPIR satellites are intended to provide early warning of missile launches from any location worldwide.

Lockheed Martin is to produce three geosynchronous Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) satellites for the US Space Force (USSF) under a $4.93 billion contract modification announced on 4 January.

Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California, for completion by 31 May 2028.

The original $2.9 billion contract ...