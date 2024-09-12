New vision-based navigation integration offers protection to UAS
ESEN has integrated its GöRDES vision-based navigation (VBN) system into the Pixhawk-ArduPilot autopilot system which allows Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) to continue to function in a GNSS-denied environment.
The quest for navigation in GNSS-impoverished or jammed environments has been an ongoing defence technology challenge. In the UK, QinetiQ recently pledged £20 million (US$26 million) to building a new signal-resilience testing facility. In the US, systems such as AQNav have been using AI and machine learning to harness the Earth’s magnetic field as an alternative PNT source for when the GNSS signals – by far the most prevalent and primary source of navigation information for defence assets – go down through natural remoteness or through intentional jamming by enemy forces.
Alternative PNT for uncrewed systems will only become more important the more UAS, which are increasingly defeating legacy air defence systems designed to deal with larger aircraft, are deployed in combat situations.
Related Articles
QinetiQ to build silent hangar for UK to test GPS jamming resilience
The war in Ukraine and subsequent Ukrainian fightback have latterly depended strongly on drone stocks and operators capable of defying traditional anti-aircraft systems. Protecting the navigational integrity of UAS has, therefore, become a major concern for any force growing its fleet.
With the GöRDES integration, ArduPilot users have a UAS that will switch to VBN In GNSS-denied environments.
While in GNSS-rich environments, the VBN integration will act as a supporting or correcting source of navigational data, alongside the GNSS signals. That can be used as a guard against GNSS spoofing where the signal is essentially “stolen” by enemy forces and used to direct defence hardware to a location where it can be destroyed or commandeered.
The integration announcement came during the same week that the first Bayraktar TB2 UAS, built and operated in Turkey back in 2014, was retired from active duty and put out to pasture for training purposes. The S5 TB2 had accumulated more than 1 million flights hours across more than 750 sorties.
The two Turkish announcements bookend the first era of Turkish UAS building and development, each addressing a pressing need in UAS innovation in its own time.
More from Air Warfare
-
L3 Technologies awarded $587 million contract for next stage of new Growler jammer
The Next Generation Jammer-Low Band (NGJ-LB) is part of a larger NGJ system that will augment and ultimately replace the legacy ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System on the EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft.
-
BAE Systems wins $4 million in DARPA cash for AI programme
The challenges of getting artificial intelligence into a jet fighter’s cockpit have proved considerable to date. BAE Systems will take a machine-learning approach to the problem.
-
Lockheed Martin and Tata sign Indian C-130J Super Hercules support agreement
India has a requirement for as many as 80 medium transport aircraft and the country already operates 12 C-130J aircraft.
-
US approves more AIM-120C AMRAAM missiles for Singapore
The approval of the sale of Raytheon (RTX) AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to Singapore follows similar approvals of the missile to Israel, Japan, Norway, Poland and Sweden in the past 12 months.
-
Dutch $691 million request for Sidewinder missiles approved
The approval for the purchase follows other orders approved or placed in the past year by Romania, Poland, Italy and South Korea.