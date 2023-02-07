Nepal expands M28 light transport fleet under new US Foreign Military Financing buy
PZL Mielec of Poland, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, has been awarded a $30.4 firm-fixed-price contract for M28 light transport aircraft for delivery to Nepal.
This contract provides for two new commercially produced M28 Block 05 aircraft, associated training, a spares package, medical equipment, six months of field service representative services, and ferry flights to Kathmandu, Nepal. Work is expected to be complete by 30 April 2025. One will be in cargo configuration, while the other will have an aeromedical interior.
The contract involves Foreign Military Financing to Nepal and is the result of a country-directed sole-source acquisition.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB serves as the contracting agency.
Shephard Defence Insight lists Nepal as already having three M28s in service, with this sale taking the fleet to five. Nepal's air force also operates a single Indonesian-built CN235 turboprop airlifter.
More from Air Warfare
-
Live-fire trials clear way for Spike NLOS missile integration with latest Apache helicopter
Spike NLOS missiles fired from an AH-64E V6 attack helicopter successfully hit stationary targets in a live-fire test at Yuma Proving Ground.
-
Turkey develops sanction-busting system to secure naval helicopters
A newly developed system for securing and transferring helicopters on the flight decks of Turkish I-class frigates is being rolled out to replace the Canadian-supplied ASIST equipment.
-
Aerosonde UAV makes first operational flight from USS Miguel Keith
The Textron UAS is also deployed on three other USN ships.
-
Sweden to extend capacity for Gripen fighter jet engine support
The Swedish Armed forces will invest to renovate and expand a GKN-run engine test facility for the Saab Gripen's turbofan powerplants.