To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Nepal expands M28 light transport fleet under new US Foreign Military Financing buy

Nepal expands M28 light transport fleet under new US Foreign Military Financing buy

7th February 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The US-funded M28 contract will take Nepal's fleet to five aircraft. (Photo: PZL Mielec)

PZL-Mielec will supply an additional two M28 twin-turboprop light transport aircraft to Nepal's air force.

PZL Mielec of Poland, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, has been awarded a $30.4 firm-fixed-price contract for M28 light transport aircraft for delivery to Nepal.

This contract provides for two new commercially produced M28 Block 05 aircraft, associated training, a spares package, medical equipment, six months of field service representative services, and ferry flights to Kathmandu, Nepal. Work is expected to be complete by 30 April 2025. One will be in cargo configuration, while the other will have an aeromedical interior.

The contract involves Foreign Military Financing to Nepal and is the result of a country-directed sole-source acquisition. 

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB serves as the contracting agency.

Shephard Defence Insight lists Nepal as already having three M28s in service, with this sale taking the fleet to five. Nepal's air force also operates a single Indonesian-built CN235 turboprop airlifter.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us