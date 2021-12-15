Poland orders more S-70i Black Hawks for Special Forces

Future requirements and negotiations to decide UK NMH fleet total
The UK MoD is still to decide on the exact number of aircraft to order under the New Medium Helicopter programme — but there is little room for delay.
Poland's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has confirmed it has signed a contract to buy an additional four S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopters for the country's Special Forces.
The new contract follows a first batch of the rotorcraft being ordered by Warsaw for the Special Forces in January 2019, with an original four being delivered in December 2019, noted the MND in a 15 December statement.
The new helicopters will be produced by PZL in Mielec with the first two set for delivery to the Special Forces 'as early as 2023,' according to the NMD.
Shephard's Defence Insights lists Brunei, Chile, Colombia, The Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Turkey as other S-70i customers.
Plans in Turkey to deploy a navalised version of the T129 ATAK helicopter aboard the future amphibious assault ship Anadolu appear to have been shelved in favour of the AH-1W SuperCobra.
Question marks around NH90 capabilities are behind a move by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency to open dialogue with industry on potential supply of new coast guard helicopters.
Four Huey II helicopters arrived on 4 December in Sarajevo – ahead of the original planned delivery date of 2022-2023.
A government-to-government deal for multirole helicopters between Austria and Italy marks a milestone in cooperation between the two countries.
Boeing is to provide six remanufactured MH-47G Chinooks to USSOCOM.