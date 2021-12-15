To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland orders more S-70i Black Hawks for Special Forces

15th December 2021 - 16:56 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Polish Ministry of National Defence has signed a new contract for more S-70i Black Hawks. (Photo: Poland Ministry of National Defence)

Poland is to double its S-70i Black Hawk Special Forces fleet.

Poland's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has confirmed it has signed a contract to buy an additional four S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopters for the country's Special Forces. 

The new contract follows a first batch of the rotorcraft being ordered by Warsaw for the Special Forces in January 2019, with an original four being delivered in December 2019, noted the MND in a 15 December statement. 

The new helicopters will be produced by PZL in Mielec with the first two set for delivery to the Special Forces 'as early as 2023,' according to the NMD.

Shephard's Defence Insights lists Brunei, Chile, Colombia, The Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Turkey as other S-70i customers.   

