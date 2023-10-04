To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NATO reveals details of C-UAS exercise

4th October 2023 - 13:44 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

NATO tested various C-UAS systems including the use of nets to bring down UAVs. (Photo: NATO)

Last month’s completion of NATO’s Technical Interoperability Exercise 2023 (TIE23) C-UAS exercise is expected to inform common standards and policy objectives.

During TIE23 some 70 C-UAS systems and technologies from close to 60 companies were tested live. C-UAS technologies tested included kinetic (automated weapon guidance with no live firing) C-UAS systems, UAV-on-UAV (no live flying of the counter UAV), nets, jamming and cyber interceptors.

TIE23 exercise focused on technical interoperability, particularly the ability of systems to connect, communicate and operate with one another.

Participants tested the communication networks and protocols, reported tracks, alerts and images and evaluated other core systems and outputs.

A NATO official acknowledged the current use of UAVs in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine but pointed out the event was

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

