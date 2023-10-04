NATO reveals details of C-UAS exercise
During TIE23 some 70 C-UAS systems and technologies from close to 60 companies were tested live. C-UAS technologies tested included kinetic (automated weapon guidance with no live firing) C-UAS systems, UAV-on-UAV (no live flying of the counter UAV), nets, jamming and cyber interceptors.
TIE23 exercise focused on technical interoperability, particularly the ability of systems to connect, communicate and operate with one another.
Participants tested the communication networks and protocols, reported tracks, alerts and images and evaluated other core systems and outputs.
A NATO official acknowledged the current use of UAVs in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine but pointed out the event was
