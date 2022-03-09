To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Mwari design evolves to combat MALE UAVs

9th March 2022 - 20:36 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan in Riyadh

RSS

Mwari has been reconfigured to enable attacks on MALE UAVs. (Image: Paramount Group)

Paramount claims a new configuration of its Mwari light combat aircraft is capable of intercepting drones flying at up to 30,000ft.

Paramount Group claims that it has added a C-UAS capability to its Mwari turboprop ISR and light combat aircraft, particularly for the effective engagement of MALE UAVs.

In its new configuration, Mwari can intercept UAVs at altitudes of 20,000-30,000ft. This would enable the aircraft to employ the kind of tactics previously only within reach of sophisticated and expensive ground-based air defence (GBAD) systems or fighter aircraft.

Paramount CEO Steve Griessel said that Mwari is stepping into a ‘paradigm’ in which ‘prohibitive costs have restricted anti-drone systems targeting MALE drone threats’.

According to Paramount, Mwari can loiter at a minimum speed

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us