Mwari design evolves to combat MALE UAVs

Paramount Group claims that it has added a C-UAS capability to its Mwari turboprop ISR and light combat aircraft, particularly for the effective engagement of MALE UAVs.

In its new configuration, Mwari can intercept UAVs at altitudes of 20,000-30,000ft. This would enable the aircraft to employ the kind of tactics previously only within reach of sophisticated and expensive ground-based air defence (GBAD) systems or fighter aircraft.

Paramount CEO Steve Griessel said that Mwari is stepping into a ‘paradigm’ in which ‘prohibitive costs have restricted anti-drone systems targeting MALE drone threats’.

According to Paramount, Mwari can loiter at a minimum speed