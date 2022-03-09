Mwari design evolves to combat MALE UAVs

Super Hercules FMS deal for Egypt stays on track
Egypt is still on track to receive 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft via the FMS programme after the US Senate voted against a proposal to block the deal.
Paramount Group claims that it has added a C-UAS capability to its Mwari turboprop ISR and light combat aircraft, particularly for the effective engagement of MALE UAVs.
In its new configuration, Mwari can intercept UAVs at altitudes of 20,000-30,000ft. This would enable the aircraft to employ the kind of tactics previously only within reach of sophisticated and expensive ground-based air defence (GBAD) systems or fighter aircraft.
Paramount CEO Steve Griessel said that Mwari is stepping into a ‘paradigm’ in which ‘prohibitive costs have restricted anti-drone systems targeting MALE drone threats’.
According to Paramount, Mwari can loiter at a minimum speed
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Egypt is still on track to receive 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft via the FMS programme after the US Senate voted against a proposal to block the deal.
India hopes to have the AMCA fighter in the hands of the air force by around 2035.
Have the Russian Aerospace Forces thrown the Su-57 into the war against Ukraine?
The Philippines has at last got its hands on its first new attack helicopters.
If a contract materialises for an initial 12 L-15A light attack aircraft, it would be the first time the UAE orders crewed military aircraft from China.
Lockheed Martin will integrate mission and weapon systems under the latest F-35 contract modification.