More AMRAAMs approved for Denmark under $744 million deal

Denmark has been approved for the purchase of up to 203 AIM-120D-3 AMRAAMs in a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) approved by the US State Department and notified by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency to Congress.

The $744-million FMS request includes up to nine AIM-120D-3 AMRAAM guidance sections to include precise position provided by either Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module or M-Code.

Also included in the deal would be spare AMRAAM control sections, missile containers and support equipment, munitions support and support equipment, spare parts and logistics support and equipment.

Neighbouring Norway was approved for the $1.9 billion purchase of 300 AIM-120C-8s and 20 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM guidance sections in June this year.

At the Farnborough Air Show earlier this year the company noted that to meet ongoing demand, Raytheon is doubling annual production to nearly 1,200 missiles.

As reported in Shephard Media last week Joe DeAntona, VP of requirements and capabilities of land and air defence systems at Raytheon, described demand as “surging.”

“We are really excited about the idea that we can move AMRAAM into a multi-year contract award that will allow us to build more and build faster than in prior years. When you can get into the multi-year procurements, you can keep things going a lot more efficiently.”

The missile is compatible with Eurofighter Typhoon, F/A-18 F-15, F-16, F-22, F-35 and other fighter and multirole aircraft and has been acquired by 42 countries.

Significantly, AMRAAM can also be used as a surface-to-air missile with National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and there has been demand for its use with the system which is in service with 13 countries.

