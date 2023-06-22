To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Paris Air Show: MBDA open to commonality across European future fighter weapons

22nd June 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

Not a missile and not a drone, MBDA's expendable remote carriers are designed to help fighters maintain air superiority into the future. (Photo: MBDA)

European missile-maker MBDA said it was open to commonality at the weapons layer between Europe’s two competing sixth-generation fighter projects.

The company, which spans Europe, is involved in both the Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System programme – known as FCAS or SCAF – and the Anglo-Italian-Japanese Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

While both programmes are, in essence, competing to develop new sixth-generation fighter aircraft, MBDA, with its UK and French divisions, is involved in both.

For GCAP – also known as FCAS, also known as Tempest – MBDA is the weapon effects domain lead, aiming to transform how weapons and weapons systems can be integrated into the fighter jet.

For FCAS – the solely European project – MBDA is developing

