Paris Air Show: MBDA open to commonality across European future fighter weapons
The company, which spans Europe, is involved in both the Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System programme – known as FCAS or SCAF – and the Anglo-Italian-Japanese Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
While both programmes are, in essence, competing to develop new sixth-generation fighter aircraft, MBDA, with its UK and French divisions, is involved in both.
For GCAP – also known as FCAS, also known as Tempest – MBDA is the weapon effects domain lead, aiming to transform how weapons and weapons systems can be integrated into the fighter jet.
For FCAS – the solely European project – MBDA is developing
