Malaysia scopes out new air defence radar

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Malaysia issued a tender on 2 July for the supply, delivery, testing and commissioning of a single long-range 3D air defence radar for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF). The tender, closing on 30 August, is part of RMAF efforts to recapitalise and improve its radar network.
Budgetary constraints have limited the acquisition to a single radar, although the actual RMAF requirement is for three systems. The RMAF will also receive a US-donated Lockheed Martin TPS-77 mobile radar system in 2022.
The tendered radar is expected to replace one of two Martello S-743D radars that the RMAF operates on Peninsular ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.
USAF has placed an order worth $146 million for further installations of Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.