Malaysia scopes out new air defence radar

Malaysia issued a tender on 2 July for the supply, delivery, testing and commissioning of a single long-range 3D air defence radar for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF). The tender, closing on 30 August, is part of RMAF efforts to recapitalise and improve its radar network.

Budgetary constraints have limited the acquisition to a single radar, although the actual RMAF requirement is for three systems. The RMAF will also receive a US-donated Lockheed Martin TPS-77 mobile radar system in 2022.

The tendered radar is expected to replace one of two Martello S-743D radars that the RMAF operates on Peninsular ...