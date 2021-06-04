To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

Malaysia scopes out new air defence radar

4th June 2021 - 00:45 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

Next year Malaysia will receive a donated TPS-77 mobile radar system from the US. (Lockheed Martin)

Malaysia's air force will reorganise and relocate several aircraft squadrons, as well as beginning a hunt for a new air surveillance radar.

Malaysia issued a tender on 2 July for the supply, delivery, testing and commissioning of a single long-range 3D air defence radar for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF). The tender, closing on 30 August, is part of RMAF efforts to recapitalise and improve its radar network.

Budgetary constraints have limited the acquisition to a single radar, although the actual RMAF requirement is for three systems. The RMAF will also receive a US-donated Lockheed Martin TPS-77 mobile radar system in 2022.

The tendered radar is expected to replace one of two Martello S-743D radars that the RMAF operates on Peninsular ...

