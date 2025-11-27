To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Lockheed plans further solid rocket motor investment in Europe and Middle East

Lockheed plans further solid rocket motor investment in Europe and Middle East

27th November 2025 - 17:03 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

A PAC-3 MSE features a two-pulse solid rocket motor. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The company has worked to heavily invest in its solid rocket motor production capabilities, both in the US and internationally, to build a strong supply chain to meet growing demand.

Lockheed Martin’s plans for further investment in solid rocket motor (SRM) production across Europe and the Middle East are ongoing, the company’s president of missiles and fires, Tim Cahill, has confirmed.

Speaking to Shephard last week during the Dubai Airshow, Cahill said that expansion was on the horizon to meet a “huge” volume of worldwide demand for its missile portfolio amid rising global conflict and tensions.

Although he declined to name companies, Cahill said: “We’re looking at a number of companies…within Poland and within Germany that might support the production lines in those countries as well. [We are] also looking at

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us