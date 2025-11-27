Lockheed plans further solid rocket motor investment in Europe and Middle East
Lockheed Martin’s plans for further investment in solid rocket motor (SRM) production across Europe and the Middle East are ongoing, the company’s president of missiles and fires, Tim Cahill, has confirmed.
Speaking to Shephard last week during the Dubai Airshow, Cahill said that expansion was on the horizon to meet a “huge” volume of worldwide demand for its missile portfolio amid rising global conflict and tensions.
Although he declined to name companies, Cahill said: “We’re looking at a number of companies…within Poland and within Germany that might support the production lines in those countries as well. [We are] also looking at
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Boeing to build Apache AH-64E attack helicopters for Poland, Egypt and Kuwait
The $4.7 billion international order for the three countries will see production conclude around May 2032.
-
How the US Air Force plans to use data analytics to enhance the roles of airmen and assets
The USAF has allocated nearly US$500 million to further the deployment of this type of technology in FY2026. It envisions using analytics to enhance sensors, weapons, missiles and human performance.
-
GKN Aerospace to fly new UAV demonstrator by 2027
The company plans to develop a cost-effective jet-engine drone, going from concept to a flight-tested demonstrator in 18 months.
-
F-35B delivery date slips to 2026, UK MoD confirms
The UK was originally set to receive all remaining aircraft by the end of 2025, although the MoD had previously forecast that deliveries could be delayed until April 2026.
-
Sikorsky emphasises localised Black Hawk conversion for uncrewed U-Hawk
The platform was first unveiled in September 2025, with efforts now focusing on flight tests in the next year.
-
Lockheed assesses possible engine options for Vectis CCA development
The Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) was unveiled in September, with Lockheed pursing an accelerated roadmap to first flight in 2027.