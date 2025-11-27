Lockheed plans further solid rocket motor investment in Europe and Middle East

Lockheed Martin’s plans for further investment in solid rocket motor (SRM) production across Europe and the Middle East are ongoing, the company’s president of missiles and fires, Tim Cahill, has confirmed.

Speaking to Shephard last week during the Dubai Airshow, Cahill said that expansion was on the horizon to meet a “huge” volume of worldwide demand for its missile portfolio amid rising global conflict and tensions.

Although he declined to name companies, Cahill said: “We’re looking at a number of companies…within Poland and within Germany that might support the production lines in those countries as well. [We are] also looking at