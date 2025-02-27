Lockheed Martin unveils new scalable counter-UAS system
Lockheed Martin has unveiled a new counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS), designed to detect, track, identify and counter UAS.
According to the company, the system has a modular design, which allows for the rapid integration of a range of sensors and C2 enhancements. It also combines C2 with AI-enabled track and detection software, sensors and an array of effectors.
The use of AI-driven software also enhances threat detection and mitigation capabilities which, Lockheed said, improves efficiency against individual UAS threats or drone swarms.
Tyler Griffin, C-UAS director at Lockheed Martin, said: “Our open architecture approach offers an agile, layered defence solution that accelerates outcomes relative to this dynamic threat. This foundational demo highlights how we can deliver the mission today and sets the stage for what Lockheed Martin and our partners will deliver in weeks and months ahead.”
Lockheed Martin successfully showcased its solution in a recent field test, reportedly the first in a planned series of events to demonstrate the scalable defence system to partners.
The company has previously unveiled and developed MORFIUS, a counter-UAS system, designed to take on drones and drone swarms.
