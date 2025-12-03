To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Leonardo’s Proteus concludes ground tests with maiden flight on horizon

Leonardo’s Proteus concludes ground tests with maiden flight on horizon

3rd December 2025 - 08:55 GMT | by Lucy Powell

The Proteus demonstrator at Leonardo’s Yeovil site. (Photo: UK Royal Navy)

The technology demonstrator forms part of a wider effort to help the Royal Navy explore the potential of uncrewed systems supporting its existing crewed aviation platforms.

Leonardo’s uncrewed helicopter, Proteus, has progressed one step further along its path to first flight, with the conclusion of successful ground tests, the UK Royal Navy (RN) has confirmed.

Senior officers from the RN and UK MoD officials were present at Leonardo’s Yeovil site, where the Proteus aircraft is being designed and manufactured, to witness the aircraft power up with engines, rotor blades and systems tested.

As Shephard reported in June this year, Proteus had been undergoing test and evaluation at Yeovil with structural testing nearing completion. A first flight was forecast for Q3 or Q4 2025 – moved back from

