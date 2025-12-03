Leonardo’s Proteus concludes ground tests with maiden flight on horizon

Leonardo’s uncrewed helicopter, Proteus, has progressed one step further along its path to first flight, with the conclusion of successful ground tests, the UK Royal Navy (RN) has confirmed.

Senior officers from the RN and UK MoD officials were present at Leonardo’s Yeovil site, where the Proteus aircraft is being designed and manufactured, to witness the aircraft power up with engines, rotor blades and systems tested.

As Shephard reported in June this year, Proteus had been undergoing test and evaluation at Yeovil with structural testing nearing completion. A first flight was forecast for Q3 or Q4 2025 – moved back from