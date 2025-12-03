Leonardo’s Proteus concludes ground tests with maiden flight on horizon
Leonardo’s uncrewed helicopter, Proteus, has progressed one step further along its path to first flight, with the conclusion of successful ground tests, the UK Royal Navy (RN) has confirmed.
Senior officers from the RN and UK MoD officials were present at Leonardo’s Yeovil site, where the Proteus aircraft is being designed and manufactured, to witness the aircraft power up with engines, rotor blades and systems tested.
As Shephard reported in June this year, Proteus had been undergoing test and evaluation at Yeovil with structural testing nearing completion. A first flight was forecast for Q3 or Q4 2025 – moved back from
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
MBDA and Lockheed move closer to F-35A Meteor flight tests
Following the completion of successful ground tests, one more exercise remains before flight testing can begin.
-
Brazilian Air Force conducts first live fire of Meteor missile from Gripen E
The major milestone for the beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile was conducted in November and expands the capabilities of the air force’s growing Gripen E fleet.
-
India finally powers up engine production as it prepares to talk platforms with Putin
Engine technology has been thrust into the spotlight ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India this week, with the Su-57, S-400 and Kamov-226 expected to be high on the agenda.
-
November Drone Digest: GA-ASI eyes Middle East for Gambit, Edge Group unveils new UAVs
In November 2025, GA-ASI unveiled a new Gambit variant, the Gambit 6, and appears to be pitching the aircraft series to various customers in the Middle East, which is a fast-emerging CCA market. The Dubai Airshow also saw the unveiling of various Emirati aircraft from Edge Group.