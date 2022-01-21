Latest Advanced Hawkeye reaches the USN

Acceleration is the name of the game for TF/X
With the backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Aerospace recently opened a new engineering centre to speed up its work on the TF/X indigenous fighter programme.
Northrop Grumman announced on 21 January that it has delivered the 51st production-standard E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft to the USN.
This is the final E-2D delivered under the first multi-year procurement (MYP 1) contract for the aircraft.
The latest Advanced Hawkeye features the Delta System Software Configuration Build 3, which (according to Northrop Grumman) ‘provides an additional leap in operational effectiveness and technology’ with an aerial refuelling capability and a dwell-based tracker.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the USN signed a $3.2 billion multi-year contract in 2019 to acquire 24 additional E-2D aircraft, with a production deadline of 2026.
Deliveries under this MYP 2 contract will begin in 2022, Northrop Grumman stated.
How is it that Australia repeatedly gets itself into hot water with the operation of helicopter fleets?
Manila is moving forward with a package of 32 new helicopters assembled in Poland.
AI-based aircraft maintenance comes to the fore in Spain.
Thailand wants nothing less than the fifth-generation F-35 in order to modernise its fighter fleet.
MS20 Block 2 upgrade will enhance sensor, communications and weapons capabilities of Hungarian Gripen aircraft.