Korea's KF-21 fighter makes progress but Indonesian involvement still in arrears
On 5 January the third KF-21 Boramae fighter prototype manufactured by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) made its maiden flight, staying in the air for 37 minutes.
Six flying prototypes (four single-seaters and two twin-seaters) and two ground-test airframes have been assembled, and up to three sorties are occurring on a daily basis. The second prototype achieved its maiden flight on 10 November, following the first aircraft taking to the air on 19 July 2022.
The KF-21 is due to achieve supersonic flight in a Q1 flight test, according to Eom Dong-hwan, the government minister in charge of DAPA.
The fifth
