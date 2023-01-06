Korea's KF-21 fighter makes progress but Indonesian involvement still in arrears

On 5 January the third KF-21 Boramae fighter prototype manufactured by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) made its maiden flight, staying in the air for 37 minutes.

Six flying prototypes (four single-seaters and two twin-seaters) and two ground-test airframes have been assembled, and up to three sorties are occurring on a daily basis. The second prototype achieved its maiden flight on 10 November, following the first aircraft taking to the air on 19 July 2022.

The KF-21 is due to achieve supersonic flight in a Q1 flight test, according to Eom Dong-hwan, the government minister in charge of DAPA.

The fifth