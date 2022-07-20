KF-21 fighter performs maiden flight in South Korea
The KF-21 Boramae fighter from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) achieved its maiden flight from Sacheon, home of the 3rd Flying Training Wing of the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF), on 19 July.
The KF-21’s maiden flight, with a ROKAF major from the 52nd Test and Evaluation Squadron at the controls, lasted precisely 33 minutes. The 4.5-generation fighter achieved a maximum speed of 215kt in its first low-speed foray into the air.
A video of the event showed the pilot wearing a JHMCS II helmet produced by Elbit Systems. Two T-50 aircraft served as chase planes during the flight.
This
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Seoul approves plan to purchase new Chinooks
South Korea has given a green light to buy new Chinooks, while KAI prepares to start series production of the LAH and researches a new high-speed helicopter design.
-
Farnborough 2022: Leonardo launches new helicopter anti-collision system
Leonardo has launched a new anti-collision system for small and medium helicopters. The LOAM-V2 uses LADAR technology to detect the presence of obstacles and alert the flight crew.
-
Farnborough 2022: Airbus A330 MRTT gains certification for automatic refuelling
The Airbus A330 MRTT has become the world's first aerial tanker certified for automatic refuelling after testing with the Republic of Singapore Air Force.