KF-21 fighter performs maiden flight in South Korea

20th July 2022 - 03:56 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The KF-21 Boramae can be seen here soaring into the sky on its 33-minute flight. (Photo: ROKAF)

South Korea's most expensive defence project ever achieved a milestone when the KF-21 fighter took to the air for the first time in July.

The KF-21 Boramae fighter from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) achieved its maiden flight from Sacheon, home of the 3rd Flying Training Wing of the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF), on 19 July.

The KF-21’s maiden flight, with a ROKAF major from the 52nd Test and Evaluation Squadron at the controls, lasted precisely 33 minutes. The 4.5-generation fighter achieved a maximum speed of 215kt in its first low-speed foray into the air.

A video of the event showed the pilot wearing a JHMCS II helmet produced by Elbit Systems. Two T-50 aircraft served as chase planes during the flight.

