KF-21 fighter performs maiden flight in South Korea

The KF-21 Boramae fighter from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) achieved its maiden flight from Sacheon, home of the 3rd Flying Training Wing of the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF), on 19 July.

The KF-21’s maiden flight, with a ROKAF major from the 52nd Test and Evaluation Squadron at the controls, lasted precisely 33 minutes. The 4.5-generation fighter achieved a maximum speed of 215kt in its first low-speed foray into the air.

A video of the event showed the pilot wearing a JHMCS II helmet produced by Elbit Systems. Two T-50 aircraft served as chase planes during the flight.

