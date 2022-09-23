To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

KAI floats MC-X transport and carrier-based KF-21N concepts

23rd September 2022 - 05:53 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

KAI unveiled a scale model and specifications for its proposed MC-X multirole cargo aircraft at DX Korea 2022. (KAI)

Buoyed by successes on the international market, South Korean aerospace firm KAI aims high with new transport aircraft and carrier-borne fighter ideas.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) used the occasion of the biennial DX Korea exhibition in Seoul from 21 to 25 September to show off new aircraft concepts. They included a medium transport aircraft, a carrier-based version of the KF-21 fighter and a special forces variant of the Light Armed Helicopter (LAH).

KAI has discussed before its intention of developing a jet-engine medium transport aircraft, and at DX Korea 2022, a concept model was labelled the MC-X Orca.

In payload capacity size, it slips in between the 26t Embraer KC-390 and 32t Kawasaki C-2. Pictures show the presence of an

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us