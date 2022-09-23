KAI floats MC-X transport and carrier-based KF-21N concepts

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) used the occasion of the biennial DX Korea exhibition in Seoul from 21 to 25 September to show off new aircraft concepts. They included a medium transport aircraft, a carrier-based version of the KF-21 fighter and a special forces variant of the Light Armed Helicopter (LAH).

KAI has discussed before its intention of developing a jet-engine medium transport aircraft, and at DX Korea 2022, a concept model was labelled the MC-X Orca.

In payload capacity size, it slips in between the 26t Embraer KC-390 and 32t Kawasaki C-2. Pictures show the presence of an