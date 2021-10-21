Korean UAVs rise to the fore at Seoul ADEX

Two South Korean firms, in particular, are heavily involved in developing and manufacturing larger-sized UAVs for South Korea’s military – Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Korean Air Aerospace Division – and both were present at the Seoul ADEX exhibition held from 19-24 October.

Starting with KAI, one promotional video highlighted the NI-500VT tiltrotor UAV. It has four rotors, two tiltrotors on swivelling nacelles like the Osprey, and two more rotors on a shallow V-shaped tail. All four rotors spin during take-offs and landings, but the rear rotors spool down for horizontal flight.

The engine is mounted mid-fuselage. Fitted with a …