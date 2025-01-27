Kongsberg’s Joint Strike Missile USAF contract expanded to $208 million

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has been awarded an almost US$70 million modification to its Joint Strike Missile (JSM) production Lot One, the US State Department has announced.

According to the State Department, the contract modification aimed to definitise the contract. It will provide for the purchase of all up rounds with containers, test hardware and support items that will be produced under the initial contract.

Work will be carried out at Kongsberg, Norway and is expected to complete by 30 September 2027. While Kongsberg serves as the main contractor, Raytheon, based in the US, will contribute various components to the missile's production.

“We are pleased to welcome the US Air Force to the JSM user group and look forward to continuing to support US defence capabilities with strike missiles,” said Eirik Lie, president of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

JSMs are an advanced cruise missile developed as a variant of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), specifically designed for the internal weapon bays of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

Kongsberg originally signed a $141 million undefinitised contract action (UCA) with the USAF for the delivery of joint strike missiles for the air force's F-35 aircraft in 2024. Deliveries of the JSM are scheduled for 2026, according to the Scandinavian company.

This contract modification follows increased focus on the USA by Kongsberg. While this particular contract will not be produced in the US, the company has said it is looking to increase production capacities overseas, including making a $110 million investment in its US facilities, following its expectation to receive multi-year orders from the USAF, Army, Navy and Marine Corps.

Located near Virginia, this site will reportedly assemble, upgrade and repair Kongsberg Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) and its JSMs.

