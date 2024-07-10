Kongsberg receives $141 million to develop supersonic missile

Kongsberg has received a NOK1.5 billion (US$141 million) contract for the initial development phase of the Tyrfing SuperSonic Strike Missile (3SM) for Germany and Norway.

3SM is the next-generation missile system which is set to be deployed on future vessels from 2035 and is planned to compliment Kongsberg’s Naval Strike Missile.

Kongsberg has been awarded the contract as the lead industry partner, with significant involvement from German and Norwegian industry, including Diehl Defence and MBDA Deutschland. The Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) and Nammo will also contribute to the project.

Although specific technical or performance specifications of the 3SM remained undisclosed, an illustrative concept unveiled by the Norwegian MoD and Kongsberg last year suggested that the missile will harness advanced solid-fuel ramjet propulsion, showcased through the collaborative Norwegian/US Tactical High-speed Offensive Ramjet for Extended Range (THOR-ER) initiative.

Thomas Gottschild, managing director of MBDA Deutschland, said: “As we have seen over the last two years, stand-off weapons are crucial for credible deterrence and defence. Joining forces between our companies will strengthen the Norwegian, German and European armed forces, improving the defence of our home nations.”