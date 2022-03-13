First Japanese Global Hawk touches down on home soil

The first of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s (JASDF) three RQ-4B Block 30(I) Global Hawk UAVs touched down in Japan on 12 March.

The Northrop Grumman autonomous HALE aircraft landed at Misawa Air Base in the northern part of Honshu, which will be the home base for all three Japanese Global Hawks. The JASDF’s Reconnaissance Air Group will operate the Global Hawks.

Pictures of the aircraft on arrival showed its Japanese markings covered over by temporary USAF insignia for the ferry flight. However, its Japanese-assigned serial number ‘23-6003’ was evident on the tails.

This particular aircraft achieved its maiden flight