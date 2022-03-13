First Japanese Global Hawk touches down on home soil

Australian Army selects Integrator as next tactical UAV
A winner has been declared for the Australian Army's quest to find a new tactical UAV to replace the Shadow 200.
The first of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s (JASDF) three RQ-4B Block 30(I) Global Hawk UAVs touched down in Japan on 12 March.
The Northrop Grumman autonomous HALE aircraft landed at Misawa Air Base in the northern part of Honshu, which will be the home base for all three Japanese Global Hawks. The JASDF’s Reconnaissance Air Group will operate the Global Hawks.
Pictures of the aircraft on arrival showed its Japanese markings covered over by temporary USAF insignia for the ferry flight. However, its Japanese-assigned serial number ‘23-6003’ was evident on the tails.
This particular aircraft achieved its maiden flight
China achieved its first sale of J-10 fighters last year, to its closest ally across the Karakoram Mountains.
Egypt is still on track to receive 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft via the FMS programme after the US Senate voted against a proposal to block the deal.
India hopes to have the AMCA fighter in the hands of the air force by around 2035.
Have the Russian Aerospace Forces thrown the Su-57 into the war against Ukraine?
The Philippines has at last got its hands on its first new attack helicopters.