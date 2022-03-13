To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

First Japanese Global Hawk touches down on home soil

13th March 2022 - 02:29 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The first Japanese Global Hawk Block 30(I) HALE UAV has landed in the Asian country. (JASDF)

The JASDF's new Global Hawks will be able to monitor North Korean missile launch preparations and be useful in the wake of natural disasters.

The first of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s (JASDF) three RQ-4B Block 30(I) Global Hawk UAVs touched down in Japan on 12 March.

The Northrop Grumman autonomous HALE aircraft landed at Misawa Air Base in the northern part of Honshu, which will be the home base for all three Japanese Global Hawks. The JASDF’s Reconnaissance Air Group will operate the Global Hawks.

Pictures of the aircraft on arrival showed its Japanese markings covered over by temporary USAF insignia for the ferry flight. However, its Japanese-assigned serial number ‘23-6003’ was evident on the tails.

This particular aircraft achieved its maiden flight

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us