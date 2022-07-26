Italy puts extra €1.8 billion toward Tempest/FCAS funding

Italy has approved of €1.8 billion ($1.82 billion) in additional funding for the Tempest/Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme.

The new spending represents a sizeable jump from Italy’s €2 billion ($2.02 billion) contribution over 15 years to the sixth-generation fighter effort.

That funding, announced by Rome in August 2021, follows the UK committing to fly a Tempest demonstrator inside the next five years.

According to a translated version of the latest defence budget report (2022-2024) from the Italian MoD: ‘On the subject of emerging technologies, we have contemplated a significant refinancing to the research and development programme for the sixth generation aircraft