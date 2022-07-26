Italy puts extra €1.8 billion toward Tempest/FCAS funding
Italy has approved of €1.8 billion ($1.82 billion) in additional funding for the Tempest/Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme.
The new spending represents a sizeable jump from Italy’s €2 billion ($2.02 billion) contribution over 15 years to the sixth-generation fighter effort.
That funding, announced by Rome in August 2021, follows the UK committing to fly a Tempest demonstrator inside the next five years.
According to a translated version of the latest defence budget report (2022-2024) from the Italian MoD: ‘On the subject of emerging technologies, we have contemplated a significant refinancing to the research and development programme for the sixth generation aircraft
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
US Army picks RapidEdge as mission system for Air Launched Effects
The open architecture RapidEdge mission system provides central functionality for Air Launched Effects from US Army Future Vertical Lift platforms.
-
AARGM-ER missile undergoes third live fire test
Following its latest test launch from a USN Super Hornet, AARGM-ER detected and engaged a land-based air defence system.
-
US approves Kuwait Eurofighter weapons package
Kuwait is to buy a wide variety of weapons for use on a fleet of 28 Eurofighter Typhoons.
-
Farnborough 2022: Textron adapts Cessna Citation Longitude for maritime patrol
A maritime patrol aircraft variant of the Cessna Citation Longitude business jet is designed for missions lasting up to 8h with a maximum range of 3,500nmi.
-
Pratt & Whitney offers core upgrade to the F135 engine (Studio)
At the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow, Pratt & Whitney outlines why it believes a core upgrade is the best option for the F-35 programme.