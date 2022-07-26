To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Italy puts extra €1.8 billion toward Tempest/FCAS funding

26th July 2022 - 17:50 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio, Tim Martin in Belfast and London

Italy has a number of industrial partners tied to the Tempest/FCAS programme including Leonardo and Elettronica (Photo: BAE Systems)

Italy is to invest heavily in the multinational Tempest/FCAS programme.

Italy has approved of €1.8 billion ($1.82 billion) in additional funding for the Tempest/Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme.

The new spending represents a sizeable jump from Italy’s €2 billion ($2.02 billion) contribution over 15 years to the sixth-generation fighter effort. 

That funding, announced by Rome in August 2021, follows the UK committing to fly a Tempest demonstrator inside the next five years.

According to a translated version of the latest defence budget report (2022-2024) from the Italian MoD: ‘On the subject of emerging technologies, we have contemplated a significant refinancing to the research and development programme for the sixth generation aircraft

