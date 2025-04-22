Italy boosts UAV fleet with Jump-20 procurement and ScanEagle additions

The Italian Ministry of Defence has acquired Jump-20 uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) from AeroVironment, via a contract worth US$46.6 million, the company has announced.

The five-year contract covers the procurement of the UAVs, alongside the engineering services, initial sustainment and technical support required to use them effectively.

The Jump-20 fleet will be used to replace the Italian Armed Forces' AAI RQ-7 Shadow UAS fleet for tactical ISR missions, according to AeroVironment. Four Shadow UAVs were first acquired by Italy in 2010 and according to Shephard Defence Insight, the country now operates 64 vehicles of the type.

“We are honoured to