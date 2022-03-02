Italy approves C-130J Hercules support contract

BAE Systems and US DoD announce MUM-T success
BAE Systems and the US Deputy Secretary of Defense’s Strategic Capabilities Office have reported a successful MUM-T test flight.
The €380 million contract for the technical-logistical support of the Italian Air Force’s C-130J Super Hercules has been approved by the Aeronautical Armaments and Airworthiness Directorate.
The contract lasts for five years and is signed between the air force and the temporary business grouping formed by Avio Aero, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.
As part of the contract, the business grouping will implement a technical-logistical model that provides integrated logistical support and both in house and on-site engineering support.
Aircraft maintenance activities are also envisaged as were repairs, spare parts, material logistics, inspection activities software and technical publications maintenance and updates.
According to Pierfederico Scarpa, VP of strategy marketing and sales at Avio Aero, commented that the company will provide a performance-based logistics service to support the AE 2100D3 engines.
Lockheed Martin brings its OEM insights to ensure the platforms are more effective and can respond to the needs of the Italian Air Force.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, 20 C-130J aircraft are in use with the Italian Air Force.
The Malaysian Army is preparing to deploy its new MD 530G light attack helicopters after the delayed delivery of the six aircraft.
DroneShield and Teledyne FLIR have announced their C-UAS collaboration has resulted in a marquee customer.
The Indian Navy is stepping up training on the P-8I maritime patrol aircraft following the arrival of the latest aircraft from Boeing.
More training is on the agenda as Malaysia waits for an American-built radar to arrive next year.
Bids for an Australian tender to create a sovereign military SATCOM network closed last month.