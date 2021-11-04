Israel inflates one of the world’s largest aerostats

CUV completes aerostat test support for US Navy
Carolina Unmanned Vehicles has completed test support for the US Navy’s future aerostat communication solution.
The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) has commenced the inflation of a High Availability Aerostat System (HAAS) and the initial testing for deployment of an Elevated Sensor (ES) system in Northern Israel.
The HAAS is one of the world’s largest aerostats, developed and manufactured by TCOM, a US company specialising in aerostat surveillance solutions.
It is designed to carry an improved sensing system, to provide detection and early warning of advanced threats such as cruise missiles.
The ES system comprises the HAAS and an advanced radar designed to detect incoming threats at long ranges when operating at high altitudes.
It will provide additional detection and early warning capabilities to the existing operational air defence detection array deployed around Israel.
Aerostats offer lower implementation costs than fixed-wing UAS platforms and bring the ability to carry a diverse range of payloads.
This ES radar system was developed under a cooperative programme between IMDO and the US Missile Defense Agency.
Work continues on the final increment in the development of the P-8A maritime patrol aircraft.
Hindustan Aeronautics will upgrade Indian maritime patrol aircraft and provide LUH rotary-wing platforms.
A new contract modification sees Dyncorp carry on maintenance and logistics work for USN test aircraft.
Xian is again flight testing an AEW aircraft for Chinese carrier operations, while production of Y-20 transport and tanker aircraft continues apace.
China's military aviation industry continues to pump out new aircraft, including the long-expected appearance of a carrier stealth fighter.