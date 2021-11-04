Israel inflates one of the world’s largest aerostats

The inflated HAAS at the testing facility in Northern Israel. (Photo: Israel MoD)

Following years of development, the IMDO, Israeli Air Force and ELTA began inflation of one of the world’s largest aerostats.

The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) has commenced the inflation of a High Availability Aerostat System (HAAS) and the initial testing for deployment of an Elevated Sensor (ES) system in Northern Israel.

The HAAS is one of the world’s largest aerostats, developed and manufactured by TCOM, a US company specialising in aerostat surveillance solutions.

It is designed to carry an improved sensing system, to provide detection and early warning of advanced threats such as cruise missiles.

The ES system comprises the HAAS and an advanced radar designed to detect incoming threats at long ranges when operating at high altitudes.

It will provide additional detection and early warning capabilities to the existing operational air defence detection array deployed around Israel.

Aerostats offer lower implementation costs than fixed-wing UAS platforms and bring the ability to carry a diverse range of payloads.

This ES radar system was developed under a cooperative programme between IMDO and the US Missile Defense Agency.