Aerostats retain their relevance

Compact anti-jamming system benefits small-calibre missiles
An industry-academia team has developed an ITAR-free anti-jamming capability.
For all the C4ISR capabilities offered by fixed-wing UAS platforms, there is still a role for aerostats or tethered balloons to carry out military reconnaissance and surveillance missions at high altitudes.
Advocates for aerostats claim the balloons can carry a diverse payload of EO, radar or even EW systems at a lower implementation cost than a fixed-wing uncrewed aircraft, and they can also be employed as communications relay hubs to improve signal transmission in mountainous terrain.
Examples include the Russian AVK-05 tethered aerostat equipped with EO sensors so that (under optimal conditions) it can survey a radius of 10km …
Sweden is replacing its Saab 340s with GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft.
As tests continue on the Next Generation Mid-Band Jammer (NGJ-MB) electronic jamming pod for the USN, Boeing looks set to provide additional integration support to the programme.
Miniature IFF unit and transceiver data link for munitions are among new systems released by Ultra Electronics.
Airseeker support has been extended to 2035 following an agreement between the UK and US.
A novel method of data exfiltration could enable undetectable long-range communications in hostile battle zones.