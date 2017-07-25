Mixed results for Philippine maritime surveillance

The Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) second quest to acquire a pair of maritime patrol aircraft met with failure on 21 July when all contenders were disqualified for various reasons.

Three companies submitted bids by the 30 June deadline: Elbit Systems from Israel, PAL Aerospace from Canada and PT Dirgantara from Indonesia. The latter was offering the CN-235-220 MPA, as used by the Indonesian Navy (pictured above).

The reason for the tender’s failure is not immediately clear but the $120 million budget allocated by the Department of National Defense (DND) is a major factor. The peso is currently weak against