Mixed results for Philippine maritime surveillance
The Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) second quest to acquire a pair of maritime patrol aircraft met with failure on 21 July when all contenders were disqualified for various reasons.
Three companies submitted bids by the 30 June deadline: Elbit Systems from Israel, PAL Aerospace from Canada and PT Dirgantara from Indonesia. The latter was offering the CN-235-220 MPA, as used by the Indonesian Navy (pictured above).
The reason for the tender’s failure is not immediately clear but the $120 million budget allocated by the Department of National Defense (DND) is a major factor. The peso is currently weak against
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Thales to supply sonar systems for the Netherlands’ Orka submarines
The company will deliver a comprehensive sensor suite when the Orka class comes into service in the early 2030s.
-
Edge and CMN Naval create multi-billion dollar joint venture to build high value niche naval vessels
The new company will take possession of the existing non-NATO order pipeline, said to be worth billions of dollars.
-
Royal Navy follows US Navy lead, invests in VR training to mitigate watchkeeping skill fade
VR naval training is growing more accepted as it maintains bridge skills in a safe, virtual environment.
-
New mine countermeasures vessel enters service in Japan
The new vessel, JS Nomi, is the fourth countermeasures vessels in the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's Awaji class, and a fifth and sixth have been costed.
-
New three-way deal spurs mine countermeasure advances in UAE
Exail, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) and the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) are collaborating to add new technology to mine countermeasure solutions.