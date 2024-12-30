Ireland signs $93 million deal for new utility helicopters

Ireland has ordered four Airbus H145M light utility helicopters to replace its ageing EC135 helicopters under a deal worth €90 million (US$93 million) or almost €100 million including VAT.

The new aircraft will be used to support the training of Irish Defence Forces (IDF) and the Garda (Police) Air Support Unit personnel but unlike the older aircraft will be fitted with additional equipment. They are expected to enter service in early 2027.

According to a Department of Defence statement “they will be equipped to satisfy a wide range of missions including maritime security, utility, Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) and light attack missions”.

“They will greatly improve the operational support provided to the Army Ranger Wing as well as providing broader support across the IDF training and operations,” read the statement.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Seán Clancy said: “The new light multi-role helicopters will not only enhance the Irish Air Corps rotary capability but will also serve as a critical enabler to the Army, Naval Service and Special Operations Forces.”

The Irish Government’s Commission on the Defence Forces noted the need to replace the EC135s along with the force’s larger AW139s but that this would not occur within the life of the 2025 Defence White Paper.

The announcement follows the decision earlier in the month by the Irish Government to purchase a new long-range Falcon 6X jet which will primarily provide VIP transport but also medical transport and defence forces support.

It will be used for the repatriation of IDF personnel deployed on overseas missions and logistics support for the transport of supplies to IDF overseas missions.

The aircraft is being purchased for €53 million (US$55 million) with an expected delivery date of December 2025.

