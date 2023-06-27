Ireland receives first C295 maritime patrol aircraft

The contract for the supply of two MSA aircraft was awarded to Airbus in December 2019 following an open tender competition.

These new aircraft will replace two existing CASA CN235-100 maritime patrol aircraft purchased for the IAC in 1994.

The C295s are primarily equipped for maritime surveillance, particularly fisheries protection, but will also provide the IAC with the capability to deliver a range of services including logistics support and transport of troops and equipment, medical evacuation and air ambulance flights, search and rescue and a general utility role.

Related Articles

Ireland adopts middle course for defence spending growth with air surveillance radar a priority

Brunei orders Airbus military transport aircraft

First Indian C295 transport aircraft performs maiden flight

The aircraft were manufactured in Seville, Spain and the total cost of the contract for both aircraft and associated training, ground equipment and spare parts is €230 million ($251 million).

The second MSA will be delivered later this year.

The C295 is the largest member of Airbus Defence and Space’s family of medium tactical airlifters and surveillance aircraft. It is a development of the CN235 but offers greater capacity and range than its predecessor.