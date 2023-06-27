To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ireland receives first C295 maritime patrol aircraft

27th June 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The C295s are primarily equipped for maritime surveillance. (Photo: Irish DoD)

The Irish Air Corps (IAC) has received the first of two C295 Maritime Surveillance Aircraft (MSA) from Airbus.

The contract for the supply of two MSA aircraft was awarded to Airbus in December 2019 following an open tender competition.

These new aircraft will replace two existing CASA CN235-100 maritime patrol aircraft purchased for the IAC in 1994.

The C295s are primarily equipped for maritime surveillance, particularly fisheries protection, but will also provide the IAC with the capability to deliver a range of services including logistics support and transport of troops and equipment, medical evacuation and air ambulance flights, search and rescue and a general utility role.

Related Articles

Ireland adopts middle course for defence spending growth with air surveillance radar a priority

Brunei orders Airbus military transport aircraft

First Indian C295 transport aircraft performs maiden flight

The aircraft were manufactured in Seville, Spain and the total cost of the contract for both aircraft and associated training, ground equipment and spare parts is €230 million ($251 million).

The second MSA will be delivered later this year.

The C295 is the largest member of Airbus Defence and Space’s family of medium tactical airlifters and surveillance aircraft. It is a development of the CN235 but offers greater capacity and range than its predecessor.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us