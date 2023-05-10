First Indian C295 transport aircraft performs maiden flight
The first Indian Air Force (IAF) C295W transport aircraft performed its maiden flight on 5 May, taking off from Seville, Spain for a three-hour flight.
This aircraft is due to be delivered in the second half of this year, in around September. The C295 had been spotted leaving the Spanish production facility in early March.
Jean-Brice Dumont, head of military air systems at Airbus Defence and Space, remarked: ‘This first flight represents a significant accomplishment for the first “Make in India” aerospace programme. With the Indian Air Force set to become the largest operator of the C295 in the world,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Baykar unveils Kemankeş mini cruise missile to augment TB2 drone's strike capability
The 35kg Kemankeş air-launched mini cruise missile is intended to extend the offensive range of carrier platforms such as the Bayraktar TB2 UAV.
-
India seeks new source of engines for ageing Russian Mi-17 helicopters as supply chain problems hit
India is struggling to keep Russian-origin Mi-17 helicopters in the air, as spares prove difficult to source from the OEM.
-
How to ensure ultimate fleet availability and performance over the entire lifecycle? (Sponsored)
Are you looking for a broad range service concept that ensures your fleets are always ready for critical operations with optimal costs? Patria has developed a modular service concept called Patria OPTIME, which covers air, land and sea domains. It is tailored to the customer needs and requirements and it is set up in phases together with the customer.
-
Estonia and IAI sign one of the largest procurement deals in the country's history
Isreal Aerospace Industries (IAI) has announced that Estonia has contracted it to provide loitering munitions in one of the most expensive defence procurement the Baltic nation has ever made.