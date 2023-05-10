To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

First Indian C295 transport aircraft performs maiden flight

10th May 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The initial C295W for the Indian Air Force took to the air for the first time on 5 May. (Photo: Airbus Defence and Space)

India's programme to procure 56 C295 transports is making progress, with the first aircraft taking to the air.

The first Indian Air Force (IAF) C295W transport aircraft performed its maiden flight on 5 May, taking off from Seville, Spain for a three-hour flight.

This aircraft is due to be delivered in the second half of this year, in around September. The C295 had been spotted leaving the Spanish production facility in early March.

Jean-Brice Dumont, head of military air systems at Airbus Defence and Space, remarked: ‘This first flight represents a significant accomplishment for the first “Make in India” aerospace programme. With the Indian Air Force set to become the largest operator of the C295 in the world,

