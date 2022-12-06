To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brunei orders Airbus military transport aircraft

6th December 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Royal Brunei Air Force will receive new C295Ws from Airbus in Spain. (Photo: Airbus)

Brunei has joined the list of international customers for the C295 tactical transport aircraft.

Brunei’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced that it had signed a contract with Airbus Defence and Space for an unspecified number of C295W transport aircraft on 2 December.

The signing ceremony occurred at Bolkiah Garrison, headquarters of Brunei’s military in the capital Bandar Seri Begawan. Brunei became the C295 platform’s 35th international customer.

MINDEF explained that the new C295Ws will replace a single in-service Indonesian-manufactured CN235-110M aircraft that the Royal Brunei Air Force (RBAF) has been operating since 1997.

Brunei said the new C295W aircraft will be delivered in two batches. Given the small size of the RBAF, an acquisition

