Brunei orders Airbus military transport aircraft

Brunei’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced that it had signed a contract with Airbus Defence and Space for an unspecified number of C295W transport aircraft on 2 December.

The signing ceremony occurred at Bolkiah Garrison, headquarters of Brunei’s military in the capital Bandar Seri Begawan. Brunei became the C295 platform’s 35th international customer.

MINDEF explained that the new C295Ws will replace a single in-service Indonesian-manufactured CN235-110M aircraft that the Royal Brunei Air Force (RBAF) has been operating since 1997.

Brunei said the new C295W aircraft will be delivered in two batches. Given the small size of the RBAF, an acquisition