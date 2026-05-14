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A closer look at the US Navy’s $268 billion investment in shipbuilding by 2031

14th May 2026 - 14:31 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Analysts have been sceptical about the future Trump-class battleship USS Defiant. (Photo: US Navy)

The recently released USN 2026 Shipbuilding Plan anticipates the procurement of 185 crewed and uncrewed platforms in the next five years.

The US Navy (USN) intends to invest $268 billion in shipbuilding programmes by 2031, according to its 2026 Shipbuilding Plan released last week. The funds will cover the acquisition of 122 surface vessels and submarines and 63 uncrewed systems.

The branch plans to field and deploy a combination of high-end maritime assets with low-cost systems that can be mass-produced. This approach also seeks to deepen the implementation of Expanded Maritime Manoeuvre (EMM) and Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO) concepts.

“It is a generational undertaking to restore America’s position as a seapower state,” Hung Cao, acting secretary of the navy, outlined. “We

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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