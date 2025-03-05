Initial flight testing completed of LRASM anti-ship missile on F-35

Initial flight testing has taken place of a LRASM weapon system onto a F-35B Lightning II fighter jet which includes integration of the weapon. This most recent test follows a flight test with LRASM on F-35C in September 2024.

As part of the F-35’s Block 4 upgrade, AGM-158 JASSM and LRASM strike systems (are being integrated for external carriage on the F-35 in an effort to add a greater multi-role mission capability to the aircraft.

The flight marks the beginning of the F-35B AGM-158 strike systems flight sciences test programme, described by Lockheed Martin as “a critical step toward bringing this advanced technology to America’s warfighter”.

“The company said: “Integration of the AGM-158 strike systems family delivers increased reach and lethality against heavily protected, strategic targets.

“The integration of these systems further demonstrates how we continue to add the most advanced capabilities to the F-35 to ensure it will remain a dominant force…for decades to come.”

As well as Australia, the missiles are also destined for Japan, Finland, Poland and the Netherlands under a $3.2 billion Foreign Military Sale sole-source contract with work continuing until mid-2032.

The programme is built on a series of contracts awarded since the early 2010s, as well as a $172 million second lot production contract in 2019, and a $414.25 million Lot 4 and Lot 5 contract in 2021.

