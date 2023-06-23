Indonesia orders GM400α radars to enhance its patchy air surveillance
Thales and Indonesian company PT Len Industri signed a contract for 13 Ground Master 400α (GM400α) long-range air surveillance radars, along with the relevant SkyView C2 system, on 17 June.
The contract was signed at Thales’ headquarters in Paris by Bobby Rasyidin, President Director of PT Len Industri, and Frederique Miller, VP for Sales, Land and Air Systems at Thales.
These GM400 Alpha radars, in the GM403 deployable configuration, will be used by the Indonesian Air Force to safeguard the archipelago’s airspace. The radars will be installed across the nation ‘over several years’, with the contract due to run until 2028.
