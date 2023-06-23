To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Indonesia orders GM400α radars to enhance its patchy air surveillance

Indonesia orders GM400α radars to enhance its patchy air surveillance

23rd June 2023 - 02:02 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Indonesia’s military will receive a total of 13 GM403 long-range air surveillance radars from Thales. (Photo: Thales)

Indonesia has inked a long-awaited deal for multiple air surveillance radars that will close gaps in the military's ability to monitor aircraft movements.

Thales and Indonesian company PT Len Industri signed a contract for 13 Ground Master 400α (GM400α) long-range air surveillance radars, along with the relevant SkyView C2 system, on 17 June.

The contract was signed at Thales’ headquarters in Paris by Bobby Rasyidin, President Director of PT Len Industri, and Frederique Miller, VP for Sales, Land and Air Systems at Thales.

These GM400 Alpha radars, in the GM403 deployable configuration, will be used by the Indonesian Air Force to safeguard the archipelago’s airspace. The radars will be installed across the nation ‘over several years’, with the contract due to run until 2028.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us