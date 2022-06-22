To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian Navy faces tough decision over carrier fighters

22nd June 2022 - 01:04 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

Boeing’s F/A-18 Super Hornet has recently been conducting trials in Goa as the Indian Navy tries to make up its mind over a new carrier-borne fighter. (Gordon Arthur)

It is a two-horse race for India's next carrier-borne fighter requirement, but will it go French or American?

Uncertainty has sprung up on the best option for the Indian Navy’s (IN) requirement for twin-engine carrier-based fighters. The two contenders are Dassault Aviation’s Rafale M and Boeing’s F/A-18E/F Block III, both having undertaken field trials at the naval station in Goa where a ski jump is set up.

The procurement has been reduced to 26 aircraft from the original 57. However, the dilemma faced by decision-makers include differences in price, upgrades, weapons, lifecycle costs, compatible processes/systems and commonality with the IN’s current inventory.

While it is unclear when a government-to-government deal will be signed, the fighters are required for

