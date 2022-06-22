Indian Navy faces tough decision over carrier fighters
Uncertainty has sprung up on the best option for the Indian Navy’s (IN) requirement for twin-engine carrier-based fighters. The two contenders are Dassault Aviation’s Rafale M and Boeing’s F/A-18E/F Block III, both having undertaken field trials at the naval station in Goa where a ski jump is set up.
The procurement has been reduced to 26 aircraft from the original 57. However, the dilemma faced by decision-makers include differences in price, upgrades, weapons, lifecycle costs, compatible processes/systems and commonality with the IN’s current inventory.
While it is unclear when a government-to-government deal will be signed, the fighters are required for
