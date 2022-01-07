Indian Navy tries out Rafale for carrier operations

Norwegian F-16 fighters fly their last mission with the new F-35s
Norway has retired its fleet of F-16 fighter jets, which have been in service since 1980, as its new F-35s join the country's air force.
The Indian Navy (IN) is scheduled to begin flight trials of Dassault’s Rafale Maritime (M) fighter from 6 January, as part of an endeavour to acquire multirole carrier-borne fighters for the 37,500t indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
IN sources said trials of the French fighter would be conducted over 12 days at its Shore-Based Test Facility (SBTF), which has a 283m-long mock-up ski jump facility at INS Hansa in Goa.
These trials aim to meet the IN’s January 2017 requirement to import 57 carrier-borne fighters, a number that sources said could be reduced to 36 platforms due to budgetary constraints. …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Norway has retired its fleet of F-16 fighter jets, which have been in service since 1980, as its new F-35s join the country's air force.
JV to provide performance-based logistics for 228 tiltrotor aircraft.
A new arms race is brewing in North Africa, as both Morocco and Algeria look to procure the most advanced fighter jets available.
Project engineering and logistics are included in the latest F-35 support order for Lockheed Martin.
JF-17 Block III and J-10C fighters are joining the PAF this year.
USMC F-35Cs from VMFA-314 are aboard USS Abraham Lincoln.