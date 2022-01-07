To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian Navy tries out Rafale for carrier operations

7th January 2022 - 18:34 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

A French Navy Rafale M fighter is seen here landing aboard the American carrier USS George H.W. Bush. (Photo: USN)

The Indian Navy is beginning practical tests of foreign aircraft as it seeks a new carrier-borne fighter. First up is the Rafale.

The Indian Navy (IN) is scheduled to begin flight trials of Dassault’s Rafale Maritime (M) fighter from 6 January, as part of an endeavour to acquire multirole carrier-borne fighters for the 37,500t indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

IN sources said trials of the French fighter would be conducted over 12 days at its Shore-Based Test Facility (SBTF), which has a 283m-long mock-up ski jump facility at INS Hansa in Goa.

These trials aim to meet the IN’s January 2017 requirement to import 57 carrier-borne fighters, a number that sources said could be reduced to 36 platforms due to budgetary constraints. …

