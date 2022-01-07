Indian Navy tries out Rafale for carrier operations

The Indian Navy (IN) is scheduled to begin flight trials of Dassault’s Rafale Maritime (M) fighter from 6 January, as part of an endeavour to acquire multirole carrier-borne fighters for the 37,500t indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

IN sources said trials of the French fighter would be conducted over 12 days at its Shore-Based Test Facility (SBTF), which has a 283m-long mock-up ski jump facility at INS Hansa in Goa.

These trials aim to meet the IN’s January 2017 requirement to import 57 carrier-borne fighters, a number that sources said could be reduced to 36 platforms due to budgetary constraints. …