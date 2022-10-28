Indian Army fast-tracks the acquisition of hundreds of UAVs
The Indian Army is on the hunt for various UAVs, as demonstrated by a flurry of three RfIs issued in late October via the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category of Delhi’s procurement regulations.
The first was a request for a technical and commercial proposal procurement of 750 state-of-the-art UAVs, this document being published on 25 October.
These UAVs will be operated by Parachute (Special Forces) battalions and will routinely be operated behind enemy lines. Able to operate day/night, they need the ability to scan a target area from which a 3D scanned image can be gleaned for special missions.
The UAVs will
More from Air Warfare
-
Embraer bolsters South Korean ties to boost transport aircraft bid
Embraer is seeking to increase collaboration with South Korean industry as its C-390 Millennium jet competes for Seoul's Large Transport Aircraft II requirement.
-
Netherlands receives first upgraded Apache E model
Upgrading the Royal Netherlands Air Force Apaches to the AH-64E V6 model will increase the fleet's attack power, versatility and situational awareness.
-
Collins receives C-130 prop system order after first successful upgrade
Collins Aerospace will upgrade the Chilean Air Force's C-130 fleet with its NP2000 propeller system.
-
Embraer reaches final agreement with Brazilian Air Force on KC-390 fleet size
Following attempts to cut the programme back to just 15 aircraft, Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force have agreed on a final total of 19 KC-390 twin-jet airlifters.
-
Russia turns to creative solutions to fill UAV capability gaps
Deals with Iran and using regional government funds to bypass traditional defence procurement channels are some of the ways Russia is trying to fill its qualitative and quantitative drone capability gaps.