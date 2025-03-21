To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • India unveils rebranded armed Hermes 650 UAS for tactical operations

21st March 2025 - 07:53 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

India’s Akshi 7 (Hermes 650): A tactical UAS with advanced ISR and long-endurance capabilities. (Photo: Adani Defence and Aerospace)

India advances indigenous UAV integration with Akshi 7 and Drishti 10.

Adani Defence and Aerospace has announced the launch of Elbit Systems’ Hermes 650 Spark, a tactical Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), which is expected to be armed for the Indian market under the rebranded name Akshi 7.

Building on the success of the Hermes 450, Elbit Systems has introduced this upgraded successor to expand its footprint in India.

“We will be jointly marketing this unique platform for the Indian market,” said Ran Kril, executive VP of international marketing and business development at Elbit Systems. “The first step is exposure [but] it is not yet in

Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

