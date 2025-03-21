India unveils rebranded armed Hermes 650 UAS for tactical operations

Adani Defence and Aerospace has announced the launch of Elbit Systems’ Hermes 650 Spark, a tactical Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), which is expected to be armed for the Indian market under the rebranded name Akshi 7.

Building on the success of the Hermes 450, Elbit Systems has introduced this upgraded successor to expand its footprint in India.

“We will be jointly marketing this unique platform for the Indian market,” said Ran Kril, executive VP of international marketing and business development at Elbit Systems. “The first step is exposure [but] it is not yet in