India trains on MH-60Rs ahead of arrival midyear

The first three of 24 Lockheed Martin MH-60R multirole naval helicopters, which the Indian Navy (IN) ordered in early 2020 for $2.6 billion, will arrive in India around July.

The trio was handed over to the IN in July 2021 to instruct a team of 18 pilots and technicians at Pensacola, Florida, on how to operate and maintain them. Deliveries of the remaining 21 platforms are scheduled for completion by 2025.

The Indian MH-60R procurement was agreed upon during former US President Donald Trump’s maiden India visit in February 2020, and it is being executed via the US Foreign Military