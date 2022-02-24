To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India trains on MH-60Rs ahead of arrival midyear

24th February 2022 - 04:46 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

RSS

India has received three MH-60Rs so far, with Lockheed Martin reconfiguring them from Lot 14 MH-60Rs originally destined for the USN. (IN)

Indian personnel are currently training on three MH-60R helicopters in the US.

The first three of 24 Lockheed Martin MH-60R multirole naval helicopters, which the Indian Navy (IN) ordered in early 2020 for $2.6 billion, will arrive in India around July.

The trio was handed over to the IN in July 2021 to instruct a team of 18 pilots and technicians at Pensacola, Florida, on how to operate and maintain them. Deliveries of the remaining 21 platforms are scheduled for completion by 2025.

The Indian MH-60R procurement was agreed upon during former US President Donald Trump’s maiden India visit in February 2020, and it is being executed via the US Foreign Military

