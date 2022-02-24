India trains on MH-60Rs ahead of arrival midyear

New Zealand looks to sell off its Orions
The New Zealand Defence Force is seeking buyers for five out of its six P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol aircraft.
The first three of 24 Lockheed Martin MH-60R multirole naval helicopters, which the Indian Navy (IN) ordered in early 2020 for $2.6 billion, will arrive in India around July.
The trio was handed over to the IN in July 2021 to instruct a team of 18 pilots and technicians at Pensacola, Florida, on how to operate and maintain them. Deliveries of the remaining 21 platforms are scheduled for completion by 2025.
The Indian MH-60R procurement was agreed upon during former US President Donald Trump’s maiden India visit in February 2020, and it is being executed via the US Foreign Military
With cost being a factor, Thailand chose AH-6i helicopters instead of dedicated attack helicopters.
India's fleet of Ka-31 AEW helicopters is ageing, and new examples are needed to equip forthcoming warships.
The UK has committed to spend more money on a second tranche of F-35B fighter jets but it has not divulged how many it plans to buy.
Many countries are dissatisfied with their NH90 helicopters, but New Zealand seems to have found a recipe for success.
The hybrid model is the latest in the Skylark small tactical UAS family and manufacturer Elbit Systems has already received a contract for delivery.