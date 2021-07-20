India begins romance with first MH-60 Romeos

Leonardo details M-346FA offer to Poland
Italian OEM hints at wide industrial and development cooperation potential if the Polish Air Force opts to replace its Su-22 fleet with the M-346FA.
The Indian Navy (IN) received its first two MH-60R helicopters from the US military on 16 July. A formal ceremony was held at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to mark the occasion.
These plus a third aircraft will remain in the US and be used to train Indian pilots and crews. There are 18 naval personnel undergoing training on the new platform at both Pensacola, Florida and at the aforementioned facility in San Diego, California.
The US Naval Air Systems Command tweeted, ‘MH-60R international partnerships continue – Indian Navy students arrived at NAS Pensacola and North Island to commence ...
BAE Systems has received a $62million contract from the US Army to deliver their 2CAWS.
Aerovironment has received a new contract from USSOCOM that will include the use of fixed wing Jump 20 UAVs for ISR services.
Pakistan wants a fleet of ten long-range maritime patrol aircraft, and conversion of the first three has been contracted.
Serco to more than double employees at RAF Brize Norton as part of MoD support contract.
Indian Navy expands maritime capabilities with the delivery of the tenth Poseidon P-8I aircraft.