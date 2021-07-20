To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India begins romance with first MH-60 Romeos

20th July 2021 - 01:31 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Indian Navy has received its first two MH-60R helicopters from the US. (IN)

The USN has handed over the first pair of MH-60R anti-submarine warfare helicopters to India, but they will remain on American soil for now.

The Indian Navy (IN) received its first two MH-60R helicopters from the US military on 16 July. A formal ceremony was held at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to mark the occasion.

These plus a third aircraft will remain in the US and be used to train Indian pilots and crews. There are 18 naval personnel undergoing training on the new platform at both Pensacola, Florida and at the aforementioned facility in San Diego, California.

The US Naval Air Systems Command tweeted, ‘MH-60R international partnerships continue – Indian Navy students arrived at NAS Pensacola and North Island to commence ...

