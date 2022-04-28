India scraps Russian helicopter buy and looks at more Rudras

India’s MoD has abandoned the planned $1.1 billion procurement of 48 Mi-17V-5 helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF), paramilitaries and federal interior ministry, in favour of acquiring indigenously-developed rotary-winged platforms.

Approved in 2018, these Mi-17V-5s were to supplement 151 similar platforms that India acquired from 2008-16 for $2.87 billion. Of these, 139 were weaponised versions for the IAF, and the remainder for paramilitary forces and interior ministry.

Senior military officers said the decision to cancel the Mi-17V-5 buy was in order to push for the induction of more twin-engine Rudra Advanced Light Helicopter - Weapon Systems Integrated into both