India scraps Russian helicopter buy and looks at more Rudras

Indian development of Archer UCAV proceeds
India persists in developing UCAVs and MALE UAVs, but the going is not easy.
India’s MoD has abandoned the planned $1.1 billion procurement of 48 Mi-17V-5 helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF), paramilitaries and federal interior ministry, in favour of acquiring indigenously-developed rotary-winged platforms.
Approved in 2018, these Mi-17V-5s were to supplement 151 similar platforms that India acquired from 2008-16 for $2.87 billion. Of these, 139 were weaponised versions for the IAF, and the remainder for paramilitary forces and interior ministry.
Senior military officers said the decision to cancel the Mi-17V-5 buy was in order to push for the induction of more twin-engine Rudra Advanced Light Helicopter - Weapon Systems Integrated into both
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
India persists in developing UCAVs and MALE UAVs, but the going is not easy.
Saab has announced it received an order for a new Gripen launch system during the first quarter of 2022.
With this new order, the National Air Force of Angola becomes the 38th C295 operator worldwide.
AeroVironment has announced it will donate over 100 Quantix Recon UAS to Ukraine, independently of the US government.
Embraer has delivered the last modernised AF-1B fighter aircraft to the Brazilian Navy.
The US has sent aircraft parts to Ukraine enlarging its operational fleet of fighter jets, while both the US and Ukraine deny any transfer of whole MiG-29s has occurred.