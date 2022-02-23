To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

India pushes ahead with Ka-31 AEW purchase

23rd February 2022 - 02:53 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

RSS

The Indian Navy is pushing ahead with a planned deal for ten new Ka-31 AEW helicopters. (IN)

India's fleet of Ka-31 AEW helicopters is ageing, and new examples are needed to equip forthcoming warships.

The Indian Navy (IN) is advancing its long-pending procurement of ten Ka-31 airborne early warning (AEW) helicopters for an estimated INR36 billion ($480 million), for deployment aboard two aircraft carriers and varied frontline warships.

Industry sources said the IN recently asked the MoD to ‘swiftly resolve’ some ‘deviations’ in the original tender to expedite the purchase of the twin-engine Ka-31s. 

Four have been earmarked for deployment aboard INS Vikrant, the navy’s indigenous 37,750t aircraft carrier scheduled for commissioning in August.

The remaining six AEW helicopters are intended for four under-construction Project 11356M Talwar-class frigates and other assorted

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us