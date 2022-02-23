India pushes ahead with Ka-31 AEW purchase

The Indian Navy (IN) is advancing its long-pending procurement of ten Ka-31 airborne early warning (AEW) helicopters for an estimated INR36 billion ($480 million), for deployment aboard two aircraft carriers and varied frontline warships.

Industry sources said the IN recently asked the MoD to ‘swiftly resolve’ some ‘deviations’ in the original tender to expedite the purchase of the twin-engine Ka-31s.

Four have been earmarked for deployment aboard INS Vikrant, the navy’s indigenous 37,750t aircraft carrier scheduled for commissioning in August.

The remaining six AEW helicopters are intended for four under-construction Project 11356M Talwar-class frigates and other assorted