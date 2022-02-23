India pushes ahead with Ka-31 AEW purchase

UK funds additional F-35 squadron but doubts persist over future fleet total
The UK has committed to spend more money on a second tranche of F-35B fighter jets but it has not divulged how many it plans to buy.
The Indian Navy (IN) is advancing its long-pending procurement of ten Ka-31 airborne early warning (AEW) helicopters for an estimated INR36 billion ($480 million), for deployment aboard two aircraft carriers and varied frontline warships.
Industry sources said the IN recently asked the MoD to ‘swiftly resolve’ some ‘deviations’ in the original tender to expedite the purchase of the twin-engine Ka-31s.
Four have been earmarked for deployment aboard INS Vikrant, the navy’s indigenous 37,750t aircraft carrier scheduled for commissioning in August.
The remaining six AEW helicopters are intended for four under-construction Project 11356M Talwar-class frigates and other assorted
Many countries are dissatisfied with their NH90 helicopters, but New Zealand seems to have found a recipe for success.
The hybrid model is the latest in the Skylark small tactical UAS family and manufacturer Elbit Systems has already received a contract for delivery.
Broadsim Wavefront will be integrated into a test environment for networked, collaborative and autonomous USAF weapon systems.
Dynetics has been selected for the ACE programme, which aims to better inform pilots with group-level situational awareness and coordinated targeting responsibility.
As European militaries look to the future of close air support (CAS) for ground forces, light attack aircraft could prove a low-cost, versatile option, according to industry experts.