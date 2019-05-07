IMDEX Asia 2019: India seeks more Ka-31 AEW helicopters

India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved the acquisition of ten Kamov Ka-31 airborne early warning (AEW) helicopters for the Indian Navy (IN).

The deal is expected to cost INR36 billion ($529 million). The DAC approval is but one step in India’s circuitous procurement process, with the IN now having to pursue the proposed procurement and commence negotiations with Russia.

According to Shephard Plus, the IN already has 14 Ka-31 helicopters in its inventory, so this fact should simplify the acquisition procedure. The first aircraft were accepted in 2003.

The Ka-31 type features a fuselage-mounted E-801M Oko radar antenna