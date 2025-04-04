To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • India moves to address fighter jet shortfalls amid rising regional pressures

India moves to address fighter jet shortfalls amid rising regional pressures

4th April 2025 - 08:20 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

RSS

The IAF faces growing capability gaps as India pushes forward on AMCA, LCA, and MRFA programmes. (Photo: author)

Delays, dwindling squadrons and global competition spur belated momentum in airpower procurement.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is increasingly anxious over its shrinking combat strength, with its fleet now comprising fewer than 30 squadrons, well below the sanctioned 42.

With eight more squadrons set to retire over the next decade, and threats rising from across the region – including Pakistan’s plan to acquire up to 40 J-35A fighters from China – India’s traditionally slow-moving defence bureaucracy is finally being pushed to act.

A long-awaited report focused on collaboration with private industry on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is set to be released this month. The programme, with a budget allocation of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us