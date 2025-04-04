India moves to address fighter jet shortfalls amid rising regional pressures
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is increasingly anxious over its shrinking combat strength, with its fleet now comprising fewer than 30 squadrons, well below the sanctioned 42.
With eight more squadrons set to retire over the next decade, and threats rising from across the region – including Pakistan’s plan to acquire up to 40 J-35A fighters from China – India’s traditionally slow-moving defence bureaucracy is finally being pushed to act.
A long-awaited report focused on collaboration with private industry on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is set to be released this month. The programme, with a budget allocation of
More from Air Warfare
-
Taurus KEPD 350E missile sees upgrade for German armed forces
Taurus Systems, a joint venture between MBDA Germany and Saab, was awarded a $161 million 10-year contract in January 2025 to modernise the Taurus 350 missile.
-
Hanwha Aerospace and GA-ASI join forces to co-develop UAVs
The $510 million partnership will see Hanwha invest to co-develop and manufacture the Gray Eagle STOL, with a maiden flight test expected by 2027.
-
Sweden commits to acquire four C-390 Millennium aircraft
The acquisition of four C-390 aircraft follows the country’s signing of an MoU in 2023 and formal selection in 2024. It will join the existing contract held by the Netherlands and Austria.