India moves to address fighter jet shortfalls amid rising regional pressures

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is increasingly anxious over its shrinking combat strength, with its fleet now comprising fewer than 30 squadrons, well below the sanctioned 42.

With eight more squadrons set to retire over the next decade, and threats rising from across the region – including Pakistan’s plan to acquire up to 40 J-35A fighters from China – India’s traditionally slow-moving defence bureaucracy is finally being pushed to act.

A long-awaited report focused on collaboration with private industry on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is set to be released this month. The programme, with a budget allocation of