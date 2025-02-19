Indian Air Force airlifter contract bidders push credentials at Aero India

Bidders for an Indian Air Force (IAF) contract for a Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) showcased their offerings at the Aero India 2025 event in Bengaluru between 10-14 February.

The Indian Ministry of Defence's Request for Information relating to the IAF's requirement for a batch of 40, 60, and 80 MTA was released in late 2022.

There is an imminent need to replace around 100 ageing aircraft in the IAF, particularly its An-32s and Il-76 transports, over the next seven years.

The replacements for these aircraft should have a cargo capacity of between 18-30 tons, which has narrowed the field of