Indian Air Force airlifter contract bidders push credentials at Aero India
Bidders for an Indian Air Force (IAF) contract for a Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) showcased their offerings at the Aero India 2025 event in Bengaluru between 10-14 February.
The Indian Ministry of Defence's Request for Information relating to the IAF's requirement for a batch of 40, 60, and 80 MTA was released in late 2022.
There is an imminent need to replace around 100 ageing aircraft in the IAF, particularly its An-32s and Il-76 transports, over the next seven years.
The replacements for these aircraft should have a cargo capacity of between 18-30 tons, which has narrowed the field of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
IDEX 2025: GA-ASI to unveil new exportable small UAS platform in June 2025
While the product remain in development, GA-ASI is looking to target the international market with a new small UAS, focusing on exportability.
-
IDEX 2025: Jump 20-X marks the spot for AeroVironment
AeroVironment showcased the Jump 20-X, an advancement of the company’s Jump 20 VTOL-capable fixed-wing UAV, at this year’s IDEX in Abu Dhabi.
-
IDEX 2025: GIDS aims to set the loitering munition market ablaze
At IDEX 2025, Global Industrial Defence Solutions (GIDS) unveiled the Blaze family of loitering munitions: the Blaze-25, Blaze-50 and Blaze-75.
-
IDEX 2025: Teal Drones set to sign for US Army production
Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones was awarded US Army contract for the Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRRT2) programme last year but final negotiations towards a production contract signature are underway.
-
IDEX 2025: Israel’s RT LTA Systems unveils new cellular communication system
RT has developed the Skystar family of tactical aerostat systems that are capable of carrying payloads up to an altitude of 500m.