Bureaucratic syndrome holds back India’s AEW&Cs

7th November 2024 - 16:49 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

The IAF small AEW&Cs fleet includes three Israeli Phalcon AEW platforms mounted on Il-76 airframes. (Photo: Author)

If India is to remain competitive with its neighbouring powers, it still requires a definitive answer to its critical shortage of AEW&C systems.

India’s delayed quest for procuring critical airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) systems has continued as neighbours and rivals China and Pakistan surpass its capabilities.

China has at least 60 fixed-wing AEW&Cs while Pakistan presently has nine Saab 2000 Erieye. Its four Chinese-built AEW&Cs ZDK-03 Karakoram Eagle are believed to be undergoing a mid-life upgrade and overhaul in Chengdu, China, according to PakDefense.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), meanwhile, requires 18 AEW&Cs. India, however, is far behind its neighbours, with a small fleet that includes three Israeli Phalcon AEW platforms mounted on ageing Il-76 airframes. It has an

