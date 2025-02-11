To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • IDEX 2025: Heven Drones launches ‘The Raider’, its new hydrogen-powered UAS

IDEX 2025: Heven Drones launches ‘The Raider’, its new hydrogen-powered UAS

11th February 2025 - 14:23 GMT | by Lucy Powell

RSS

The Raider is a new platform intended to deliver longer endurance flights for its operators. (Photo: Heven Drones)

The new uncrewed aerial system has been designed to address multiple mission requirements, building on its H2D family of drones with an extended range and payload capacity.

Heven Drones has unveiled ‘The Raider’ – its new hydrogen-powered uncrewed aerial system (UAS) ahead of IDEX 2025.

According to the company, this new UAS builds on its H2D family of drones and offers extended endurance, versatile payload options and higher payload capacity, compared to its H2D55 drone which was announced at IDEX two years previously.

Heven Drones disclosed to Shephard that it was working on an “entirely new design”, with a next-generation aircraft of this H2D55 model that could lift heavier payloads, referred to in 2023.

“The launch of the Raider reflects our mission to enhance operational capabilities for a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us