IDEX 2025: GIDS aims to set the loitering munition market ablaze

GIDS has been showcasing a range of UAVs at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi this week. The most noteworthy among them was the three newly unveiled members of the Blaze family of loitering munitions.

The Blaze-25, weighing 25kg, is the smallest family member. Unlike the other members, it is electrically powered, with the propulsion system giving the loitering munition a range of 75km, an endurance of 60 minutes and the ability to carry an anti-tank warhead weighing between 8kg and 10kg.

The Blaze-50 and Blaze-75 are the larger members, both powered by a gasoline engine. The former has a maximum range of 180km, an endurance of 60 minutes and a 20kg payload. The heavier Blaze-75 has a longer maximum range of 500km and endurance of 240 minutes while carrying a 30kg pre-fragmentation warhead.

The unveiling of the Blaze loitering munitions comes at a time when the loitering market is flourishing, powered by the proven effectiveness of the capability in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Russo-Ukrainian War.

According to Shephard’s Defence Insight, the market was worth US$817 million in 2022 and grew 123.5% to $1.8 billion in 2024, with Germany’s recent procurement of 10,000 HX-2 loitering munitions for Ukraine an example of the market's vitality.

The Beetle, displayed by GIDS at IDEX 2025. (Photo: author)

Among the other products the Pakistani company is displaying in Abu Dhabi have been the UAV Ranger, a twin-boom hybrid VTOL platform, with an endurance of 4,500m and a maximum altitude of 4,500m. It also showed the Beetle, a quadcopter aircraft which can carry, and subsequently drop, three 60mm explosives or surveillance payloads. It has a ceiling of 3500mm, a range of 5–7km, and an endurance of 60 minutes in its surveillance configuration, which is reduced to 40 minutes when loaded with bombs.

Finally, GIDS also showcased the Shahpar II and Shahpar III fixed-wing UAVs, the latter of which was first shown at IDEF 2023 in Turkey.

